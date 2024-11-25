Blackstone, EQT Form $3.5 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline Venture

(Bloomberg) -- Funds managed by Blackstone Inc. agreed to invest $3.5 billion to create a joint venture with EQT Corp., enabling the US natural gas producer to reduce its debt.

EQT plans to use the proceeds to pay down a term loan and credit facility, as well as repurchase and redeem its bonds, the company said in a statement Monday.

Pittsburgh-based EQT’s earnings have declined this year amid a slump in gas prices. The Blackstone venture will enable EQT to cut its net debt to about $9 billion by the end of this year, compared with $13.7 billion as of Sept. 30.

The joint venture will comprise assets including the 300-mile (483-kilometer) Mountain Valley Pipeline that went into service earlier this year, bringing gas from the Marcellus shale formation into Virginia. EQT acquired the pipeline’s previous owner, Equitrans Midstream Corp., for about $5.5 billion in stock in July.

The other assets involved in the Blackstone deal also include the Hammerhead Pipeline, which runs from Pennsylvania into West Virginia.

