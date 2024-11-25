ECB’s Centeno Favors Steadily Bringing Interest Rates to 2%

Mario Centeno, governor of Banco de Portugal, Portugal's central bank, ahead of an interview in London, UK, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Centeno said larger reductions in interest rates can be debated if some of the dangers to the regions economy come to pass.

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank should steadily lower borrowing costs to 2% or thereabouts, according to Governing Council member Mario Centeno.

Acting gradually and not rushing would be optimal, the Portuguese central-bank chief said Monday — signaling his preference may not be for reductions that exceed the quarter-point pace set so far.

“Interest rates now have to normalize — this means taking them back to neutral territory,” he told a conference in Lisbon organized by CNN Portugal. “Where is neutral territory? Well something around 2%, maybe slightly below, maybe 2%.”

Centeno is among ECB officials who say a debate on bigger rate cuts may be warranted at this year’s final policy meeting in December, to stop a softer economy pulling inflation below the 2% goal.

For now, analysts and markets lean toward another quarter-point reduction in the deposit rate, bringing it to 3%, though there are increasing signs that output has begun to slide.

Price gains are already at target, according to Centeno.

“Inflation has converged,” he said. “It is as close to 2% as it can be.”

