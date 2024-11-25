Oil Steadies After Drop as Israel Sees Progress on Cease-Fire

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a sharp drop in the previous session as Israel said that it had edged closer to a cease-fire agreement with Hezbollah.

West Texas Intermediate traded near $69 a barrel after losing 3.2% on Monday, while Brent crude closed near $73. Israel said it’s potentially days away from a deal with the Iran-backed group, which would diminish the likelihood of disruptions to Middle Eastern crude supply.

Oil has been trading in a tight range since the middle of October, with traders weighing geopolitical risks centered around supply from Russia and Iran against expectations for a glut next year. OPEC will meet this weekend, and comments by Iran’s representative that the group has little scope to reverse production cuts will reinforce expectations that the planned return of barrels will be delayed for a third time.

