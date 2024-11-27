Forint Slides as Hungary Central Bank Succession Unnerves Market

(Bloomberg) -- The Hungarian forint slid to a fresh two-year low as investors nervously awaited Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s choice of the next central bank governor.

The currency traded as much as 0.7% lower around 413.2 per euro, its weakest level since December 2022. Its central European peers, the Polish zloty and Czech koruna, both were little changed on the day.

Orban has said he will pick either Finance Minister Mihaly Varga or Economy Minister Marton Nagy to replace outgoing governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, with an announcement due in days. The uncertainty about who will helm the central bank has weighed on the forint on concern the government will wield greater influence on rate-setting.

Varga is considered the frontrunner for the role, but his appointment to the central bank would hand Nagy an enlarged government portfolio, with the finance ministry due to be eliminated as a separate entity. Nagy, who served as deputy central bank governor between 2015 and 2020, has had a public falling out with Matolcsy, repeatedly criticizing the central bank and calling for more stimulus.

Ties between the cabinet and the central bank “have rarely touched such a low point as now,” Nagy told Index news website in an interview published Wednesday. The relationship will “hugely improve” when the new governor takes over, he said.

Earlier this week, he promised “stronger” cooperation between the government and central bank once the new governor is in place.

