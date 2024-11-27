Oil Little Changed in Thin Trading Ahead of Key OPEC+ Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was little changed as trading thinned before the US Thanksgiving holiday, with the focus on this weekend’s OPEC+ meeting.

West Texas Intermediate was below $69 a barrel after trading in its tightest range in more than a month on Wednesday, with Brent crude closing near $73. OPEC+ is widely expected to once again delay restoring production when it meets Sunday, to offset concerns about an anticipated glut next year.

US trading has ramped down before the holiday. Crude has been caught in a tight range since early October, with prices buffeted by geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and Russia, Donald Trump’s presidential election victory and expectations of weaker balances in 2025.

Meanwhile, data on Wednesday showed US inventories fell by 1.8 million barrels, snapping three straight weeks of expansions.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.