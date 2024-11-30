Peru Votes to Extend Informal Mining Permits for Six More Months

(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s Congress voted late on Friday to extend for six months a controversial permit that allows informal mines to operate in the country.

The permit, known as Reinfo, is opposed by most of the large business groups but is supported by hundreds of thousands of informal miners. Peru is an important center of operations for some of the world’s biggest copper miners, including Freeport McMoran and Southern Copper.

The bill may be extended by the government for a further six months when the latest permit lapses to avoid thousands of small mines from operating illegally.

Informal mining workers have blockaded key highways to pressure for an extension. In response Congress fired the mining minister, Romulo Mucho, earlier this week after he tried toto crack down on the operations.

President Dina Boluarte has yet to appoint a replacement for Mucho, and has not expressed a clear position on the issue.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.