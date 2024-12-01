Bangladesh Wants to Renegotiate Adani Power Deal, Reuters Says

The Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad, India, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Most Adani Group stock rebounded, led by the green energy unit, after US prosecutors' charges of bribery against founder Gautam Adani erased $27 billion from the conglomerate's market value on Thursday.

(Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh wants to renegotiate its power purchase deal with Adani Group if the agreement isn’t canceled by a court, Reuters reported, citing the head of its power ministry.

The Bangladeshi high court ordered a panel of experts to review a contract under which Adani supplies power from a plant in eastern India, according to Reuters.

“Renegotiate in case of anomalies in the contract. Cancel only in case of irregularities such as corruption and bribery,” the power ministry’s Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan told the news agency. These decisions would be based on the findings of a court-ordered investigations, he said.

Adani didn’t immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Renegotiations could partly focus on issues such as Bangladesh not benefiting from some Indian tax exemptions to the plant, Khan told Reuters.

The country had already said a committee was planning to review electricity supply contracts, including one with Adani Power Ltd.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.