CVS Looks At Selling Bonds While Offering to Buy Back Debt

(Bloomberg) -- CVS Health Corp. is talking to investors about possibly selling bonds and at the same time said it’s buying back as much as about $3 billion of its notes.

The health care company has asked Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc., and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to arrange investor calls on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Soon after the meetings, it may sell junior subordinated debt, the person said, asking not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak about it publicly.

At the same time, the Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company kicked off a tender offer for notes issued by CVS and its Aetna insurance unit. About $950 million of the notes it’s buying back are due in March 2025, while the other $2 billion are longer term, the company said a statement. Barclays and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. are leading the tender offer.

CVS is trying to turn itself around after years of acquisitions have resulted in a surging debt load and stagnating earnings. Moody’s Ratings is looking at lowering the company’s grades by one notch in the coming months, a review that could bring CVS to just a step above high-yield status. S&P Global Ratings has signaled that a downgrade to the edge of high-grade is possible over about the next two years.

CVS’s offer to buy back debt shows management’s confidence in its liquidity position and ability to refinance debt, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jean-Yves Coupin wrote in a note. The company had about $80 billion of long-term debt, including leases, as of June 30. CVS purchased Aetna in a 2018 deal for about $70 billion.

