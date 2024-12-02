VW Workers Start Walkouts Over Plans to Slash Costs in Germany

(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG workers across Germany initiated walkouts on Monday after labor leaders and management failed to reach an agreement over how to cut costs at the carmaker’s namesake brand.

The so-called warning strikes — temporary walkouts designed to pressure management during deadlocked negotiations — are taking place at all but one of VW’s German plants, starting with the company’s flagship electric-vehicle factory in Saxony. VW’s shares fell as much as 1.9%.

“If necessary, this will be the toughest collective bargaining battle Volkswagen has ever seen,” Thorsten Gröger, the lead negotiator for IG Metall union in the VW talks, said ahead of the rally.

VW’s management and labor leaders are at loggerheads over how to cope with a drop in demand for electric vehicles, higher operational costs and increasing competition from Chinese manufacturers. While management has said the company needs to shutter three German factories and lay off thousands of workers, union representatives have pushed to keep plants open.

The carmaker last experienced walkouts across all sites at a small scale in 2021 during the pandemic, but a larger work stoppage during wage negotiations in 2018 saw more than 50,000 workers across six factories take part.

At VW’s main plant in Wolfsburg, employees are leaving their stations or ending their overnight shifts early to attend a rally in front of management’s offices where works council chief Daniela Cavallo will speak.

The company is seeking a constructive dialogue to achieve a jointly supported solution, a Volkswagen spokesman said on Sunday, adding that the company has taken specific measures in response to the planned walkouts.

Volkswagen on Friday dismissed the unionists’ most recent proposals to avoid factory closures as insufficient.

“Volkswagen has set fire to our collective agreements,” Gröger said, adding that actions by management were making the situation worse.

VW’s corporate structure gives workers a strong voice in key decisions, making it difficult for management to unilaterally push through painful cost cuts. Employee representatives occupy half of the company’s supervisory board seats, while VW’s home state of Lower Saxony holds an additional two seats.

