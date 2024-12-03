CVS Sells $3 Billion of Hybrid Bonds as It Refinances Debt

A CVS pharmacy in Miami, Florida, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. CVS Health Corp. plans to cut roughly 2,900 jobs to reduce costs, the health-care company said, as it conducts a strategic review of its operations that includes a possible breakup.

(Bloomberg) -- CVS Health Corp. sold $3 billion of bonds Tuesday, a day after launching a tender offer to repurchase debt.

The drug-store operator and parent of insurer Aetna priced junior subordinated notes in two parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private details. The larger portion of the deal, a 30.25-year bond that can’t be bought back for 5.25 years, will yield 7%, the person said. Early discussions were at 7.375% to 7.5%.

The offering was expected to raise as much as $2.5 billion, other people with knowledge of the transaction said on Monday.

CVS, which is looking to buy back as much as $2 billion of bonds issued by it and Aetna, is trying to turn itself around after years of acquisitions led to a surging debt load. More recently, earnings have stagnated.

The new securities sold have characteristics of both debt and equity in the eyes of bond graders. S&P Global Ratings considers the hybrid issuance as high yield, while Moody’s Ratings put them at its lowest investment-grade level. Both firms rate CVS’ main debt at two steps above junk.

Corporate sales of hybrid securities have soared this year, with much of the growth from utilities looking to keep up with AI-driven electricity demand.

A spokesperson for CVS did not respond to a request for comment on the deal, for which Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. served as bookrunners.

