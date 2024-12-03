Omers’ Private Equity Arm Buys IT Firm Integris From Frontenac

Blake Hutcheson, chief executive officer of Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, speaks during the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA) conference in Paris, France, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. The two day conference themed on 'Bridging the Divide' runs from 28-29 Nov.

(Bloomberg) -- Omers Private Equity is buying a majority stake in Integris, a US cybersecurity and IT consulting company, from Chicago-based Frontenac Company LLC for an undisclosed amount.

The deal marks Omers’ entry into the IT managed-services industry, according to a statement seen by Bloomberg News. The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System is one of Canada’s largest pension managers, with net assets of C$133.6 billion ($95.2 billion) as of June.

The management team at Integris will remain in place, Omers said.

Integris, which is based in New Jersey and was formerly known as Domain Technology Group, focuses on providing IT services to small- and medium-sized businesses. It has offices along the US east coast and in the midwest and south.

Frontenac bought it in 2020 and merged it with other firms to form Integris in 2021, then supported it through several acquisitions.

“Integris is a world-class platform that excels in delivering expert outsourced IT services and customer support in an industry with significant growth potential,” Eric Haley, head of buyout at Omers Private Equity, said in the statement.

The transaction is expected to close this month.

