Bond Selloff Halted by Weak Services Gauge Before Powell Speaks

(Bloomberg) -- A selloff in US Treasuries stalled after a weaker-than-expected gauge of service-sector activity boosted bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month.

Yields retreated from near session highs after the ISM services report for November, with short maturities — more sensitive to Fed policy changes — then falling. The two-year note’s yield erased an increase of three basis points and fell by about the same amount, to 4.15%, near the lowest in a month.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is slated to speak at a conference Wednesday afternoon in New York, following comments by several policymakers Monday and Tuesday that a December rate cut remains possible. The Dec. 18 decision will depend in part on November employment data to be released Friday.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem, speaking earlier Wednesday, said pausing cuts may be appropriate as soon as this month, as the risks of cutting borrowing costs too quickly are greater than those of easing too little.

“The market is just waiting on Powell and the jobs number,” said Kim Rupert, an economist at Action Economics. “We are priced for a rate cut on the 18th with the onus on the data to keep the Fed sidelines.”

The ISM services index for November fell more than expected, as did its employment component. Also Wednesday, the ADP Research Institute’s gauge of private-sector job growth in November was weaker than economists estimated.

The Fed cut rates by a half-point in September and a quarter-point last month, and the market-implied odds of another quarter-point cut this month have improved to around 70%. Additionally, a cumulative 80 basis points of easing is priced in by the end of next year.

