Fed’s Musalem Says Time May Be Near to Slow or Pause Rate Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem said it may be time for policymakers to slow the pace of interest-rate cuts amid higher than desired inflation and declining concerns over the labor market.

Musalem said it will likely be appropriate to keep lowering rates over time, but backed a patient approach, saying the risks of cutting rates too quickly are greater than those of easing too little.

“It seems important to maintain policy optionality, and the time may be approaching to consider slowing the pace of interest rate reductions, or pausing, to carefully assess the current economic environment, incoming information and evolving outlook,” Musalem said Wednesday in remarks prepared for the Bloomberg & Global Interdependence Center Symposium in New York.

Musalem also reiterated the Fed is close to achieving its goals for employment and price stability, and that monetary policy is well positioned.

Fed officials have lowered interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point since September. Some officials are calling for a cautious approach to interest rate cuts amid choppy inflation data and signs of a durable labor market. Officials will next meet Dec. 17-18.

The St. Louis Fed chief said he expects inflation to converge toward the Fed’s 2% target over the next two years. Still, he added, data released since September suggest a greater risk that progress on prices “could stall, or possibly reverse.”

In addition, he said policymakers should move cautiously because it’s not clear where the neutral rate is — the level at which the Fed is not stimulating or slowing growth. And he said it’s not certain that productivity growth will be sustained.

Policymakers will have more economic data to review before their next gathering, including a fresh jobs report on Friday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.