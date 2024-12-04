Poland to Hold Rates Unchanged as Inflation Dip Seen Temporary

(Bloomberg) -- Poland is set to extend its pause on interest rates to more than a year as policymakers look past a recent decline in inflation and weakening economic growth for a clear outlook to emerge.

The Monetary Policy Council will leave its benchmark at 5.75% on Wednesday, according to all 31 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. While headline inflation decelerated for the first time in eight months in November, declining to 4.6% year-on-year, the central bank expects price growth to peak at between 5.3% and 6.6% in the first quarter of 2025.

Unlike peers across much of eastern Europe, Poland’s central bank has kept interest rates unchanged during 2024 as the government reduced or fully exited from costly price caps on food and energy costs. This boosted the inflation rate above the policymakers’ target of 2.5%.

A number of MPC members, including Governor Adam Glapinski, expect to start discussions about reducing interest rates in March if central bank forecasts show a steady decline in inflation. But Deputy Governor Marta Kightley told Bloomberg last week there is no room for significant cuts.

On the other hand, recent data signal that Poland’s $800 billion economy is struggling and in need of lower borrowing costs. Seasonally-adjusted gross domestic product shrank 0.1% in the third quarter, compared with the previous three months, while private consumption has faltered.

“Data analysis shows a growing number of factors justifying rate cuts,” ING Bank Slaski economists, led by Rafal Benecki, said in a note this week. They point to easing by other central banks, falling inflation expectations and lower company profits as arguments in favor of cuts.

The central bank is expected to publish the MPC’s decision during Wednesday afternoon and Glapinski will hold his monthly news conference at 3 p.m. in Warsaw on Thursday. The Polish monetary authority doesn’t set any specific time to announce its policy decisions.

