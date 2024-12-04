San Francisco Expects $876 Million Budget Deficit, Warns of Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- San Francisco is projecting a $876 million budget shortfall over the next two fiscal years, prompting Mayor London Breed to instruct city departments to plan for 15% across-the-board spending cuts.

The deficit, which will define much of Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie’s tenure, comes as San Francisco is contending with a sluggish recovery of its hotel and business tax base, with rising expenses that outpace revenue.

The incoming administration of President Donald Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress has also cast a cloud over the city, which is waiting on $244 million in outstanding federal disaster relief funds that could be withheld, according to budget documents released on Tuesday.

Trump’s policies will have “unknown future impacts” on the city, a budget summary released by the mayor’s office said.

Lurie, a nonprofit founder and political outsider who takes office in January, said in a social media post that the budget deficit is “a crisis that we must face head-on, and it will require us to make difficult decisions.”

San Francisco’s forecasts include an estimated $40 million reduction in hotel tax receipts for fiscal year 2025-26. Additionally, the city is expecting a $705 million jump in expenditures in the fiscal year ending in 2027, driven largely by increased salary and benefit costs.

