South Korea Won Rebounds, Outperforms Steady EM Currency Index

(Bloomberg) -- The South Korean won rebounded against the dollar after President Yoon Suk Yeol reversed his martial law declaration, outperforming the broadly steady index of emerging-market currencies.

The won traded about 1% higher at 1,412.70 per dollar as of 10:50 a.m. in London, erasing most of the slide triggered Tuesday by Yoon’s announcement, while Seoul’s benchmark Kospi equity index closed 1.4% lower. Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong downplayed the impact on the economy and said the bank is unlikely to cut interest rates in response to the political chaos.

Won weakness “is likely to subside as policymakers stem the selloff, either through some jawboning or direct intervention,” said Mark McCormick, global head of FX and EM strategy at TD Securities in Toronto.

“But the macro setup isn’t great for the won, given the links to EM Asia like the Chinese yuan. These currencies have been reeling from the broader dollar strength,” he added.

MSCI’s EM currency gauge traded flat, ceding an earlier 0.2% gain, as US dollar edged higher for the third day in a row. Bloomberg’s greenback index has risen almost 5% since the start of October, pressuring assets across the developing world.

The Czech koruna also grabbed headlines, briefly firming to the strongest since September against the euro, after central bank Governor Ales Michl said authorities will probably halt their policy-easing cycle in the near future and hold rates steady for some time. The currency rose about 0.2% before ceding the gains to trade flat.

Meanwhile, on stock markets, MSCI’s Index for emerging-market equities gained 0.2% to its highest level since Nov. 12, driven by Asian tech gains. The market was tracking a stronger Tuesday close on Wall Street where the S&P 500 notched its 55th record high of the year.

In credit markets, Brazil’s dollar bonds were among the top performers among EM peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The South American economy grew more than expected in the third quarter.

And Bank of America Corp. is establishing itself as a repeat dealmaker in debt-swap footprint, now helping Ecuador buy back old debt, which will be done using new bonds that will also help cover the cost of a new loan.

