French Bonds Gain as Le Pen Revives Hopes of Budget Deal

Marine Le Pen speaks at a no-confidence debate at the National Assembly in Paris, on Dec. 4.

(Bloomberg) -- French bonds extended gains amid hopes the country will manage to put an end to months of political wrangling over government finances sooner than many investors had expected.

The spread on 10-year notes fell seven basis points to 77 basis points, the lowest in two weeks. The moves came after Marine Le Pen said the nation can deliver a budget in “a matter of weeks” so long as the next prime minister is prepared to narrow the deficit more slowly. The moves were compounded by losses in German bonds as demand for haven assets waned.

Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party on Wednesday voted to topple Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s government over a dispute around the budget for next year. Investors had been bracing for a long period of political instability until a new plan was agreed on, weighing on the market.

President Emmanuel Macron, who is due to make a statement at 8 p.m. in Paris, is looking for a new prime minister who can steer a 2025 budget through a deeply divided parliament.

Le Pen Sees French Budget in Weeks If Macron Eases Debt Path (1)

Still, there is a lot of skepticism over how quickly the various parties can reach a deal.

“I would not read too much between the lines. Yes, we can have a budget quickly, if the new government minds complying with the National Rally requirements,” said Benoit Gerard, a rates strategist at Natixis SA. “Not sure they will get much support from the central bloc.”

The outgoing administration will continue in a caretaker capacity for the time being, allowing the government to avoid a US-style shutdown that brings most service and spending to a halt. Once named, a new prime minister will propose a cabinet, appointed by the president, and then has to send a new 2025 budget bill to parliament by Dec. 21.

The bill initially presented by Barnier contained €60 billion ($63 billion) of tax increases and spending cuts that aimed for a sharp adjustment in the deficit to 5% of economic output in 2025. The gap is forecast to widen to more than 6% of gross domestic product this year — double the limit under the European Union’s rules.

While Barnier made some concessions recently, he didn’t fully meet the demands of Le Pen’s far-right party, ultimately leading her to join forces with the left to support a no-confidence vote in the government on Wednesday. Any new leader will face the same financial squeeze that brought down the previous administration.

S&P Global Ratings said in a statement on Thursday that it sees a “low” chance of an amended 2025 budget plan to be passed by the deadline in December. The firm, which rates France at AA- with a stable outlook, added it sees “considerably less” fiscal consolidation after Barnier’s government fell.

“Government uncertainty is lowered so a relief rally was always possible,” said Robert Dishner, senior portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman. “Ultimately the risk is spreads re-widen due to supply concerns.”

(Updates with context and comments throughout.)

