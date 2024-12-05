Gold Holds Decline Before Jobs Data That May Influence Fed Rates

(Bloomberg) -- Gold held a decline, ahead of a key US jobs report that may influence the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate policy.

The precious metal slipped 0.7% on Thursday, its biggest drop since Nov. 25. It had been trading in a narrow range since early last week.

US nonfarm payrolls due later Friday are the next major data release before policymakers meet on Dec. 17-18 in Washington. While swaps markets are pricing in a 25 basis-point cut, strong labor figures may deter the central bank from implementing aggressive monetary easing next year. Lower rates are positive for non-interest bearing gold.

Prices of bullion have slipped from a record high in late October, as the dollar rallied following the election victory of Donald Trump and tensions eased in the Middle East. Still, they remain up by more than a quarter this year, supported by US rate cuts and central-bank buying.

Gold has scope to push higher next year, likely hitting a record, on the Fed’s move to cut rates and further buying by central banks, according to Macquarie Group Ltd. Prices are set to average $2,650 an ounce in the first quarter of 2025, it said.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,632.73 an ounce as of 7:21 a.m. in Singapore, on track for a small weekly decline. Silver and palladium edged up, while platinum slipped.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.