Lululemon reports US$351 million profit in Q3 as revenue also rises

Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it earned US$351.9 million in its latest quarter as its revenue rose nine per cent.
The Vancouver-based retailer, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its third-quarter net income compared with US$248.7 million a year prior.
Its diluted earnings per share for the period ended Oct. 27 amounted to US$2.87 compared with US$1.96.
Lululemon’s third-quarter revenue totalled US$2.4 billion, compared with US$2.2 billion a year ago.
Its comparable sales increased by four per cent overall but fell by two per cent across the Americas.
The results came on the heels of Lululemon’s board approving a US$1 billion increase to the company’s share repurchase program.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.
Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press