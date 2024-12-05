Lululemon reports US$351 million profit in Q3 as revenue also rises

Zachary Warring, equity research analyst of CFRA, explains what he's looking out for in Lululemon's fourth quarter earnings.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it earned US$351.9 million in its latest quarter as its revenue rose nine per cent. The Vancouver-based retailer, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its third-quarter net income compared with US$248.7 million a year prior.

Its diluted earnings per share for the period ended Oct. 27 amounted to US$2.87 compared with US$1.96.

Lululemon’s third-quarter revenue totalled US$2.4 billion, compared with US$2.2 billion a year ago.

Its comparable sales increased by four per cent overall but fell by two per cent across the Americas.

The results came on the heels of Lululemon’s board approving a US$1 billion increase to the company’s share repurchase program.

Dec. 5, 2024.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press