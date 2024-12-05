Moldova Poised to Declare State of Emergency in Energy Sector

(Bloomberg) -- Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean dismissed three top officials and called for parliament to declare a state of emergency in the energy sector amid a crisis in the industry and concerns Gazprom PJSC may stop supplying natural gas to its breakaway region.

Recean asked Energy Minister Victor Parlicov, as well as the head of the country’s state energy company Energocom and a board member of gas supplier Moldovagaz, to step down for failing to ensure adequate winter energy supplies at competitive prices during the summer.

Moldova has been struggling to cope with a surge in gas and power prices from international markets, which has led to an increase in household tariffs.

“Mr. Parlicov admitted to making mistakes that led to this energy crisis,” Recean said in a televised speech in Chisinau on Thursday. “I’ve already requested contingency plans be drawn up. We have a difficult and risky winter season ahead, so I’m asking parliament to declare a state of emergency from Dec. 16 until this crisis is overcome.”

