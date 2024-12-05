Rio Tinto CEO Disputes Activist Call to Unify Listing

Jakob Stausholm, chief executive officer of Rio Tinto Ltd., during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, US, on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. Stausholm said that Rio Tinto Plc aims to start churning out copper from a long-delayed mining project in Arizona by the end of the decade.

(Bloomberg) -- A call for Rio Tinto Group to abandon its primary London listing doesn’t make economic sense, Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said after an activist shareholder urged the miner to relocate to Australia.

UK hedge fund Palliser Capital, which holds around $250 million of shares, wrote to Rio’s board on Wednesday, arguing its dual listed structure had been an “unmitigated failure,” leading to approximately $50 billion in value destruction. It also said Rio’s efforts to pursue large-scale M&A had been hampered and called for an independent review to consider listing unification.

“We have just not got anything that tells us that the structure we have is not the best structure,” Stausholm said, in response during an investor presentation in London on Wednesday. “There is a lot of value preserved in that structure.”

The world’s second-largest miner by market value is listed on both the London Stock Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange. Ever since rival BHP Group decided to collapse its dual listing in 2021, Rio has faced pressure from some activist investors to follow suit.

--With assistance from Katharine Gemmell.

(Corrects headline and fourth paragraph to clarify listing status)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.