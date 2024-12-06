Five Takeaways From US Employment Report for November

(Bloomberg) -- Here are five key takeaways from the US employment report for November, released Friday. Click here for our TOPLive blog:

Nonfarm payrolls increased 227,000 last month, following an upwardly revised 36,000 gain in October; the unemployment rate edged higher to 4.2% from 4.1% and wages rose by more than forecast. The Black unemployment rate jumped to 6.4% from 5.7% while Hispanic unemployment went up to 5.3% from 5.1%.

The rebound likely reflects swings related to a Boeing Co. strike and hurricanes that skewed the October data; hiring was led by health care and social assistance, as well as leisure and hospitality and government.

Despite the onset of the Holiday season, retail trade cut 28,000 jobs the most jobs in a year, while durable goods manufacturing jobs jumped by 26,000 upon the conclusion of the Boeing strike.

While overall manufacturing employment rose due to an extra 32,000 transportation equipment roles, the sector was otherwise mixed; the semiconductor and electronic component sector lost 3,500 jobs.

Treasury yields slid and S&P 500 index futures rose, while the dollar declined. Traders upped bets on a Fed rate cut later this month.

