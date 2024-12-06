Orban Threatens EU Budget Veto Unless Hungary Funds Are Released

Victor Orban, Hungary's prime minister, at the COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. The United Nations climate change conference, COP29, runs through Nov. 22.

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he will veto the European Union’s next long-term budget unless Hungary regains access to the bloc’s funds that were frozen due to rule-of-law and corruption concerns.

Orban was referring to the EU’s next seven-year budget from 2028, which requires unanimity among the 27 member states to be approved. The Hungarian leader has a track record of delaying the bloc’s joint decisions, though lately the other 26 nations have sought ways to get around his objections.

“Hungary will undoubtedly obtain these funds,” Orban said in an interview on state radio Friday. “The funds we don’t receive in 2025 and 2026 we’ll have to receive in 2027 and 2028 because if we don’t, then the EU won’t have a budget because I won’t agree to it.”

Investors regularly point to the approximately €20 billion ($21.1 billion) the EU is currently withholding from Hungary as a major vulnerability for the economy. Moody’s Ratings cut the outlook for Hungary’s debt grade to negative from stable a week ago, citing the fading chances for the government to unlock frozen EU funds.

Orban tried to play down their significance in the medium term, arguing that the €12.5 billion the European Commission released to Hungary a year ago in exchange for legislation shoring up judicial independence would cover the economy’s needs until 2026, an election year. The Finance Ministry is due to publish its financing plan for next year on Friday.

Orban needs all the fiscal room he can muster with his Fidesz party trailing a new opposition group, which has made unlocking EU funds one of its key campaign promises. The Hungarian leader resorted to record election spending in 2022 to secure a fourth consecutive term.

