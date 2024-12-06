Treasuries Rally as Traders Boost Bets on a Fed Cut This Month

(Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries rallied and traders boosted their bets on a Federal Reserve interest-rate reduction this month after a mixed November employment report.

Yields on two-year notes, which are most sensitive to the central bank’s policy, slid four basis points on 4.10% on Friday after data showed both nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate increased last month. Traders are pricing in about 21 basis points worth of easing at the Fed’s December meeting, from about 16 basis points before the data.

“The fact the unemployment rate went up means the Fed will be comfortable cutting by 25 basis points,”said Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens’ College, Cambridge, and Bloomberg Opinion columnist.

The market-implied odds of a quarter-point rate on Dec. 18 rose to about 80%, while expectations through the end of next year showed around 88 basis points of easing priced in.

The US economy generated 227,000 new jobs last month, up from a forecasted gain of 220,000. The unemployment rate edged up to 4.2%, and wages expanded a touch more at a 4% year-over-year pace.

“This is reiterating a gradual slowing in the labor market and the unemployment rate helps the Fed to cut in December,” said Jeffrey Rosenberg, senior portfolio manager at BlackRock, on Bloomberg Television. “We are going to pivot to this pause-and-skip debate and what that kind of message means. The bigger debate is the amount of rate cuts for 2025.”

