(Bloomberg) -- The UK Met Office issued a red warning for strong wind in parts of coastal England and Wales on Saturday, as Storm Darragh is set to drive wind speeds as high as 90 miles per hour.

Most of the country is under the less-severe yellow or amber warnings for potentially disruptive weather over the weekend. The strongest impact of the storm is set to build in the early morning on Saturday and continue through the day, the Met Office said in a statement.

