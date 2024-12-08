CVC Said to Explore Takeover of German Software Firm CompuGroup

(Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners Plc is exploring an acquisition of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, a German software provider to the healthcare sector, according to people familiar with the matter.

The European buyout firm is considering a takeover bid for the Koblenz-based firm as early as this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential plans. Both sides are working with advisers and financing has been lined up, the people said.

CompuGroup has a current market value of €878.6 million ($928.5 million) after the shares tumbled more than 50% this year, hurt by a deteriorating profit outlook. A representative for CVC declined to comment, while CompuGroup had no immediate comment.

Any successful take-private would require the backing of the founding Gotthardt family and another shareholder, who together own just over 50%. Frank Gotthardt, a computer science student, created CompuGroup in 1987 and listed it in 2007. He and his dentist wife, Brigitte Gotthardt, and their doctor son, Daniel Gotthardt, as well as Reinhard Koop own a majority.

CVC has been ramping up dealmaking after raising €26 billion last year for the world’s biggest-ever buyout fund — a sharp contrast to peers that had to delay fundraisings or adjust expectations. The firm, which listed in April of this year in Amsterdam, deployed €13.4 billion in the January-June period, it said in its first set of financial results since the IPO.

CompuGroup in July issued a profit warning, forecasting flat or declining organic revenue as well as a drop in operating profit amid challenges for its units serving doctors and hospitals. The firm named Daniel Gotthardt chief executive officer in July after mutually agreeing to the early termination of CEO Michael Rauch’s contract.

The company provides Ambulatory Information Systems, or software for doctors’ offices of all fields and sizes, as well as IT for hospitals and pharmacies. CompuGroup had annual revenue of about €1.19 billion in 2023 with products in 60 countries and more than 8,700 employees in 19 countries, according to a fact sheet.

Analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser this month started coverage of CompuGroup with a sell rating, saying the software company is “structurally losing its edge” in its biggest division AIS, which has been ceding market share in its core Germany market for over 10 years.

Frank Gotthardt is a vintage cars fan and backer of ice hockey club, the Koelner Haie, or Cologne Sharks, according to the company’s website.

