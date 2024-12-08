Hedge Fund Regal Partners, Platinum Asset End Takeover Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Australian hedge fund Regal Partners Ltd. has ended takeover talks with Platinum Asset Management Ltd. after almost two months of due diligence failed to lead to an improved offer.

Discussions over the unsolicited A$526 million ($336 million) bid have been called off by both sides, “removing the uncertainty that has persisted since Platinum rejected Regal’s initial proposal,” Platinum said in a statement Monday.

Sydney-based Platinum unanimously rejected an earlier offer in September as too low, but said it was open to other bids. It agreed to non-exclusive diligence on Oct. 4, while cautioning there was no guarantee that a deal with Regal would follow.

The abandoned deal is the most recent failed public fund manager takeover for Regal after making a A$1.7 billion offer for Perpetual Ltd. in 2022. While Platinum has battled with outflows, Regal has been compounding standout performance in its hedge funds with hoovering up assets under management via deals with private investment houses.

In a seperate statement, Regal said its “growth-focused strategy remains unchanged,” and it will continue to assess opportunities “to further execute on its ambition to be a leading provider of alternative investment strategies in Australia and Asia.”

