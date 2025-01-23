Ontario Teachers’ CEO sees chance to snap up cheap European assets

Mark Wiseman, former chair of AIMCo and former CEO of CPPIB, joins BNN Bloomberg to talk about the role of pension plans in attracting capital to Canada.

(Bloomberg) -- Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is turning more attention to European markets as other investors remain fixated on the U.S., its chief executive officer said.

“A lot of the Americans at the moment are actually saying, ‘I only want to be in the US,’” Jo Taylor said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “To me, that’s great news — I’ll just fill my boots in Europe.”

His bullish remarks on Europe come as the $255.8 billion (US$178 billion) fund searches for new ways to protect capital after pouring significant money into the US. Taylor also sees opportunity in “active private markets” such as infrastructure, private equity and credit.

“I’m a great believer in going to hunt where the others don’t want to tread,” he said.

The Toronto-based pension fund had 17% of its investments in Europe, including the UK, as of the end of 2023. That compares with 35% in the US and 35% in Canada.