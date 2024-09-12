Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Weighs $1.5 Billion Sale of PE Stakes

(Bloomberg) -- Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is exploring the sale of a $1.5 billion portfolio of private equity fund stakes in the secondary market to free up cash for other investments, according to people familiar with the matter.

The pension fund is working with advisers at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. on soliciting buyer interest in the portfolio, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private details. Talks are at an early stage, one of the people said.

Spokespeople for Jefferies and Ontario Teachers’ declined to comment.

The pension fund — which manages C$255.8 billion ($188.3 billion) — owned C$58.5 billion of private equity assets as of June 30. The asset class returned 3.6% last year, below the benchmark of 16.3%.

Private equity secondaries transactions have increased as investors — known as limited partners — hunt for liquidity in a slow dealmaking environment. Portfolio sales by limited partners increased to $60 billion last year from $53 billion in 2022, according to a PJT Partners Inc. report.

