Canopy Growth names Luc Mongeau as the cannabis company's next CEO

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. has named Luc Mongeau as the cannabis company's next chief executive officer.

The company says Mongeau, who is already a member of its board of directors, will take over from David Klein in the top job effective Jan. 6.

Klein will also step down as a member of the board at the same time and will move to a special adviser role until Aug. 31 to help support the transition.

Mongeau, who was most recently the CEO of ESolutions Furniture, is also a former president for Weston Foods and a former president of Mars Petcare North America. He joined the Canopy board as an observer in early 2023 and as a director in February 2024.

Canopy says it is working to find a new board member to fill the vacancy created by Klein's departure in January.

Willy Kruh has replaced Mongeau as an independent member of the board's corporate governance, compensation and nominating committee until a new director is found.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WEED)

The Canadian Press