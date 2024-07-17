Nantucket Beaches Reopen After Shards From Wind Turbine Cleared

(Bloomberg) -- Beaches in Nantucket, Massachusetts, have reopened for swimming after what local officials called “extensive” efforts to remove remnants of a damaged wind turbine blade from a large wind farm being built off the coastline.

“The majority of the debris has been cleared,” the Town of Nantucket said Wednesday in a statement on its website. “However, lifeguards will continue to monitor the water for any remaining floating debris.”

Pieces of the damaged blade have washed ashore on Nantucket island since last weekend, with town officials describing “significant, sharp debris” floating in the water and hidden beneath the surface. Some 17 cubic yards of debris — enough to fill more than six truckloads — were removed as of Wednesday morning, according to Vineyard Wind LLC, which is building the offshore wind farm.

Federal officials, along with Vineyard Wind’s developers Avangrid Inc. and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S, as well as turbine manufacturer GE Vernova Inc., are investigating the Saturday incident at the 800-megawatt project while construction and power operations have been suspended.

Despite the cleanup, Nantucket officials advise visitors to wear appropriate footwear while walking along the beach and leave pets at home to ensure their safety.

