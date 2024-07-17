UK Told to Reverse Sunak’s Green Rollback to Meet Net Zero Goal

Photovoltaic solar panels on the roofs of houses at the Lenham Springs development in Lenham, UK, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Key measures for the UK's green plan include the expansion of a home energy efficiency program, steps to speed up the planning process for renewable power developments and an announcement of the first projects to go forward in the countrys carbon capture and storage support mechanism. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The new Labour government must “urgently” reverse rollbacks of green energy initiatives by its Conservative predecessor to meet the UK’s net-zero targets, a climate watchdog said.

While the UK more than halved its greenhouse gas pollution in the last three decades, policies currently in place only cover a third of emissions-reduction goal for 2030, independent Climate Change Committee said in its annual progress report on Thursday.

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak exempted 20% of homes from a ban on buying new oil or gas boilers after 2035 and dropped a plan to require landlords to improve the energy efficiency of rented homes by 2028. He pushed back the ban on fossil fuel cars by five years to 2035.

“The country’s 2030 emissions reduction target is at risk,” said Professor Piers Forster, interim chair of the committee. “The new government has an opportunity to course-correct, but it will need to be done as a matter of urgency.”

The CCC — established by the 2008 Climate Change Act — became a political target under the previous government. Sunak said it was trying to impose draconian policies on the British public, as he sought to justify watering down his net zero agenda.

The CCC’s advice is expected to gain more traction with the new Labour government, which last week appointed Chris Stark, the committee’s former chief executive, to lead its office for net zero delivery.

In another boost to green campaigners and the CCC, the new government said last week that it would no longer defend a legal challenge, backed by Sunak’s administration, to build the country’s first new coal mine in 30 years. The CCC had said it ultimately would increase the UK’s pollution, while having little impact on energy prices.

Among its other priority recommendations, the CCC said:

The next two auction rounds for offshore wind power need to have enough funding to meet a target to deliver 50 gigawatts by 2030.

Onshore wind installation rates will need to double and solar will need to increase by five times.

Electricity should be made cheaper by moving green levies from consumer bills to general taxation.

Tree planting and peatland restoration should be doubled.

Heat pump installations need to be significantly scaled up.

