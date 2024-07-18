China’s Probe of EU Pork Imports Takes Aim at Bloc’s Top Sellers

(Bloomberg) -- China has put three companies from the European Union at the center of its anti-dumping investigation into pork products from the bloc, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

In the latest phase of the probe, Beijing has chosen Danish Crown A/S, Vion Boxtel BV, and Litera Meat S.L.U. — the top three exporters of pork products in the region to China — to determine if dumping has occurred and assess the damage to the domestic sector, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement released on its website.

The selected companies must in due course submit complete and accurate answers to questionnaires issued by China, the ministry said.

Spokespersons for Danish Crown, Vion and Litera didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

China has also chosen 24 domestic pork producers, including 20 with the biggest slaughter volume, to decide the damage from possible dumping, according to the statement.

Beijing launched the probe into EU pork products last month in a tit-for-tat trade war with the region, after the bilateral relationship hit fresh lows in recent months and Brussels said it would impose tariffs on electric vehicles made in China.

