China’s Deadly Rains to Intensify as Tropical Storms Arrive

(Bloomberg) -- Heavy rains lashing China have left at least 26 people dead in the past week, flooding city streets and triggering mudslides, as two more tropical storms barrel toward the nation.

Tropical storm Prapiroon is expected to make landfall near the border of China and Vietnam on Tuesday. Another system, Gaemi, has already brought heavy rainfall to the Philippines’ northern island of Luzon, and may cut through Taiwan in the next two days before moving across China.

The northern metropolis of Zhengzhou was forced to close schools and tourist spots last week, while cars were inundated on roads and parking lots. At least 14 people in Sichuan and a dozen in Shaanxi died over the weekend due to flooding and a bridge collapse.

In addition to the human toll, the extreme weather raises risks of damage to everything from croplands and coal mines to fishing boats and offshore oil platforms, according to China’s National Mine Safety Administration.

China has already seen several storms this year that have left a trail of damaged farms and infrastructure in their wake. The country’s battles with flooding spans thousands of years, and meteorologists warn it will only get worse as climate change exacerbates extreme fluctuations in weather.

