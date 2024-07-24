UK’s Crown Estate Partners With GB Energy to Expand Wind Power

Wind turbines on the Red Tile Wind Farm near Cambridge, UK, on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Like soldiers in an electron battlefield, EVs en masse are great for storing renewable electricity and sending it back to the grid during peak demand.

(Bloomberg) -- The Crown Estate of King Charles III will partner with a new state-backed company to accelerate the building of offshore wind farms considered vital for the UK’s energy and climate goals.

The move announced Thursday marks the first concrete step by the government to use Great British Energy in its quest for a zero-carbon electric grid by 2030. This collaboration with the Crown Estate, owners of the UK’s seabed, means the public sector will get involved earlier in the development stages and hopefully attract more private funding, according to a statement.

“Investing in clean power is the route to end the UK’s energy insecurity, and Great British Energy will be essential in this mission,” Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband said.

The agreement has the potential to leverage as much as £60 billion ($78 billion) of investment into the UK’s renewables business, the government said. Energy security and the need for the state to play a bigger role in guaranteeing that was a major campaign issue for newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Great British Energy is receiving £8.3 billion of taxpayer money to own and operate assets in collaboration with the private sector. By allowing borrowing, the government believes 20-30 gigawatts of new offshore wind seabed leases can be secured by 2030.

