St. Louis Will Feel Like 113F on Tuesday: Weather Watch

Excessive heat warnings and advisories are up across the US, stretching from South Dakota to Florida.

In St. Louis, on the banks of the Mississippi River, readings will reach 99F on Tuesday and with humidity it will feel more like 113F. Little Rock, on the Arkansas River, will reach 97F with a heat index of 110F. There is also a slight chance of severe thunderstorms – including hail and tornadoes — from Iowa to Tennessee.

Texas, where the grid has already been severely strained, will see highs of 100F on Tuesday in Dallas. The temperature will hit 100F again on Wednesday and 101F on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.Meanwhile fires are continuing to rage in the West. California’s Park Fire has now consumed 373,357 acres and is 14% contained. As Bloomberg previously reported, excessive vegetation, which was helped by a wet winter, and the current record breaking heat have set the stage for the landscape to burn. “[T]he increasingly dramatic swings between very wet and very dry conditions’’ have “clear links to climate change,” Daniel Swain, a climatologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said in an email interview. “These factors have contributed to the actual intensity, extremely rapid rates of observed spread, extreme fire behavior, and likely the fire’s extremely large size as well.’’

In other weather news:

Europe: Paris is forecast to reach 38C (100F) on Tuesday, the hottest since 2022, while night will bring little relief to the Olympic city. London is set to reach 32C on Tuesday, in what could be the city’s hottest day this year.

Tropic: There is a 60% chance at least a tropical depression will develop near the Bahamas, Hispaniola, or Cuba in the next week. Right now dry air aloft is holding back a large tropical wave to the east of the Leeward Islands, but as it moves west conditions look likely to encourage further storm development.

Australia: “A strong winter cold front is going to bring wet and blustery weather to southern Western Australia over the next couple of days,’’ said Miriam Bradbury, a forecaster at the Australian Bureau of Meteorology. It is likely warnings for rainfall and damaging winds will be issued later as the front rolls through Wednesday. The worst of it should arrive in Perth about 10 p.m.

Sun: Strong geomagnetic storms are likely in the next day. This means the aurora may be visible further south (if you live in north) than usual.

