Pilgrim’s Pride Posts Record Profits as Chicken Gains Momentum

Pilgrims Pride reported $2.1 billion in third-quarter revenue, the most in four years.

(Bloomberg) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. posted earnings that beat even the highest of analyst estimates, signaling a stronger-than-expected rebound for chicken producers.

Second-quarter earnings excluding some items were a record $1.67 a share, almost four times higher than a year earlier, according to a company statement Wednesday. The result was 25% above the average of analyst projections compiled by Bloomberg.

US chicken producers have been among the biggest winners from a plunge in prices for soybeans and corn, which are used to feed poultry. They have also benefited from rising demand, with consumers seeking cheaper alternatives to beef, and shrinking inventories of cuts such as breasts, thighs and wings.

Pilgrim’s profit surge should help JBS SA, the Brazilian meat empire that controls the company, to weather a severe downturn in its US beef operations. The Greeley, Colorado-based company is first among peers to report earnings in the season and serves as a bellwether for other producers including Tyson Foods Inc.

The chicken supplier’s shares have jumped nearly 50% this year, the biggest increase among global competitors in US dollar terms.

