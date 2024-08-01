India’s Crops Set for Higher Rainfall Over Remainder of Monsoon

Farmers at a flooded paddy field in Bhivpuri, India, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Farmers in the worlds biggest exporter of rice have so far planted the crop on about 11.56 million hectares (28.6 million acres) of land, up 21% from a year earlier, according to the farm ministry.

(Bloomberg) -- Rainfall over the remainder of India’s vital monsoon period is expected to be above the seasonal average, helping efforts by farmers to boost production of rice to soybeans.

The South Asian nation is forecast to receive more than 106% of the long-term average of 422.8 millimeters (16.65 inches) of precipitation during August and September, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department, said at a briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday.

India’s monsoon runs from June to September and is critical for agricultural production and economic growth in the world’s most populous country, where hundreds of millions rely on farming for their livelihoods. The planting of crops from oilseeds to corn and pulses is currently underway.

A bumper harvest could boost India’s food supplies and potentially allow the government to ease restrictions on rice and sugar exports. Consistent rain is also needed during the monsoon to fill reservoirs, which help irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed.

Other key points from the briefing:

Showers in July were 9% above average at 305.8 millimeters

Rainfall was 14.3% below average in the northwestern region in July, 33% higher in central areas, and about 37% higher in the southern regions

The eastern and northeastern states got 23% less rain last month

Rain during August is forecast between 94% and 106% of the long-term average of 254.9 millimeters

Normal- to above-normal showers likely over most parts of the country during August-September

La Niña will develop toward the end of August, helping monsoon rains

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.