Banxico Cuts Rates, Considers More Easing as Economy Slows

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time since March and said it would consider additional reductions as policymakers look past the recent inflation spike to focus on threats to economic growth.

Banxico, as the bank is known, on Thursday reduced its key rate by a quarter-point to 10.75% in a split decision. The move was forecast by 15 of 29 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Fourteen analysts expected the bank to keep it at 11%.

“Looking ahead, the board foresees that the inflationary environment may allow for discussing reference rate adjustments,’ policymakers wrote in a statement accompanying their decision. “It will consider that global shocks will continue fading and the effects of the weakness in economic activity.”

Policymakers led by Governor Victoria Rodriguez had kept interest rates unchanged at their last two meetings amid elevated consumer prices, pushed higher in no small part by a jump in food costs. Banxico’s board has also considered risks associated with slowing growth in Mexico, recent global market volatility, and recession jitters in the US, which is Mexico’s No. 1 trading partner.

“Market concerns about Mexico are not about inflation this time, they are about growth and the possibility of making it harder for the new administration to be able to implement fiscal consolidation,” Gabriel Casillas, managing director at Barclays Capital Inc., said before the decision

A government report posted earlier Thursday showed that consumer prices rose 5.57% in July from a year earlier, higher than the 5.53% median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg, and up from 4.98% in June. Core inflation, slowed to 4.05% from 4.13% in June, compared with the median estimate of 4.02%.

Non-core perishable food and energy — rising 23.6% and 9.2% respectively — pushed the headline reading to a more than one-year high and it has now accelerated every month since the end of February.

Headwinds

Helping to put growth on Banxico’s radar screen, a government report last week showed that quarter-on-quarter output in Mexico unexpectedly lost momentum in the second quarter, buttressing expectations that Latin America’s second-biggest economy will slow for a third year in 2024 as global headwinds proliferate.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.2% in the second quarter, matching the lowest forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. From a year earlier, GDP grew 2.2%, less than the 2.4% median estimate, according to preliminary data from the statistics institute.

Analysts in a Citi survey published this week pushed back their call for Banxico’s next move by a month, forecasting a quarter-point cut in September.

They also raised their 2024 year-end inflation forecast to 4.60% from 4.40% previously, and to 3.90% for year-end 2025 from 3.85%.

“The inflation picture is not perfect but it gives some room for them to start normalizing the interest rate, or at least remove the stranglehold they are putting on the economy with raising real interest rates,” said Andres Abadia, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, before the rate decision.

