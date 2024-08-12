Egypt Looks to Lock in Wheat Supplies as Regional Tensions Spike

(Bloomberg) -- Egypt is considering offers for wheat supplies as far as eight months in advance, as it seeks to take advantage of a dip in wheat prices to secure nearly a third of its annual requirements of the staple grain.

The state-run buyer, General Authority for Supply Commodities, is looking to purchase as much as 3.8 million tons of wheat for shipment from October to April at a time of high geopolitical instability in Egypt’s neighborhood. However, few traders offered cargoes for delivery from January onwards, highlighting the challenges of trying to secure supplies so far in advance.

Egypt’s move follows shortly after an investor-friendly ex-World Bank economist was named finance minister in a recent cabinet overhaul, with cooling prices one of its main aims. Although inflation has retreated from a record last year, it’s still over 25% and piling pain on consumers.

Egyptian officials raised the price of subsidized bread for the first time in decades in May, as part of a push to cut spending.

Of the fifteen traders participating in the tender, Olam and ADM were the only two to offer cargoes for delivery in April 2025 at prices between $272-$280 a ton. Three traders — Cargill, Viterra and Olam — offered cargoes as late as March 2025 at prices between $269-$303 a ton, with most offers coming for delivery in October, November and December at prices ranging from $244-$330.

Paris wheat futures for December delivery are currently trading at around €224 a ton ($245.02).

“The tender gambit is the first clear sign of a tactical change under the new government,” Hamish Kinnear, senior analyst, Middle East and North Africa, at Verisk Maplecroft, said ahead of Monday’s offers. “By issuing such a large tender in advance, Egypt is looking to offset the risk of a sudden rise in prices later in the year.”

North Africa’s biggest economy — a top global buyer of wheat — usually tenders for wheat supplies one to two months in advance and buys less than a million tons each time. It also doesn’t normally specify the volume it’s expecting to buy in advance.

This tender would cover nearly a third of its yearly requirement of the grain, but it’s not immediately clear how much GASC will eventually buy.

Wheat futures had been trading near the lowest in four years as bumper crops in the US keep markets well supplied despite smaller harvests in Russian and France.

Wheat futures traded in Chicago for September delivery were down 1.8% as of 1:20 p.m. London time.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.