Vietnam Police Begin Probe of 32 Wind Power Projects, Report Says

Wind turbines at the Bac Lieu Offshore Wind Farm in Vinh Trach Dong Commune, Bac Lieu Province, Vietnam, on Friday, April 26, 2024. Vietnams Premier said nation is at risk of electricity shortage with demand during the dry season of May to July expected to rise 13% y/y, much higher than planned, according to a statement on government website. Photographer: Linh Pham/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security is investigating 32 wind power projects tied to allegations of abuse of power at the ministry of industry and trade, Tien Phong newspaper reported on its website.

Police requested documents and other information from the state monopoly Vietnam Electricity Group, the newspaper reported, citing information from unidentified investigators. The wind power projects being looked at by police include four in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, according to the report.

The investigation comes amid a string of anti-corruption probes pushed by the late Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong. Trong’s recently appointed replacement, To Lam, a former public security minister, has vowed to aggressively continue the campaign.

The Communist Party’s inspection panel in December said it detected violations in regulating development mechanisms for solar and wind power policy that potentially carry huge costs to the state in terms of money and asset.

Police late last year detained Deputy Trade Minister Do Thang Hai for allegedly taking bribes amid an investigation tied to Xuyen Viet Oil Travel and Transport Trading Company.

In January, police detained former deputy trade minister Hoang Quoc Vuong for alleged abuse of power as part of an on-going trade ministry investigation. Vuong, who is also former chairman of Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, was deputy trade minister between 2015 and 2020 and oversaw areas including electricity and renewable energy, VnExpress reported earlier this year.

Last fall, police arrested Nguyen Danh Son, director of Electric Power Trading Company under Vietnam Electricity Group, or EVN, for alleged abuses of his position and power while implementing duties.

Representatives of Hai, Vuong, Son and EVN were not immediately available for comment.

Police asked EVN to provide documents tied to activities including negotiations, contracts, inspections of power meter systems and installed capacity, Tien Phong reported.

(Updates with more details beginning in the second paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.