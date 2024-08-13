Soy Slides for a Sixth Day With Record Production Forecast in US

(Bloomberg) -- Soybean futures extended declines below $10 a bushel to trade at the lowest in almost four years as the US forecast a record harvest.

The current season is expected to produce 124.9 million tons, according to the US Department of Agriculture, which said 68% of the crop was in good to excellent condition last week, better than a year earlier. Forecasts for an abundant crop have dragged prices lower in recent weeks.

Soybeans fell for a sixth day Tuesday, losing as much as 1.8%, while soymeal and soyoil also dropped.

“Unfortunately for the bull camp, until something major changes, rallies are likely to be anemic,” analysts at the Hightower Report said in a note. Demand for US soybeans remains lackluster despite recent Chinese purchases, they said.

