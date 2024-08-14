CKI Nears Deal to Buy UK Wind Farm Assets From Aviva

Wind turbines at New Albion wind farm near Rushton, UK, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. UK power prices for Monday jumped to record levels as freezing temperatures are set to cause a surge in demand, just as a drop in wind generation causes a supply crunch. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. is nearing a deal to buy a portfolio of wind farms in the UK from Aviva Plc’s asset-management arm, according to people familiar with the matter.

CKI, as the conglomerate backed by Hong Kong tycoon Victor Li is known, and Aviva Investors are finalizing details of a deal that would be valued at about £350 million ($450 million), the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The portfolio of wind farms is located in the UK and has about 175 megawatts in capacity, one of the people said.

A transaction could be announced as early as Wednesday, the people said.

Representatives for CKI and Aviva didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

A purchase will help CKI grow in the UK in its push for renewable assets globally. CKI is considering a second listing on an overseas stock exchange such as London’s, potentially becoming the first company to take advantage of new listing rules in the British capital.

