Agriculture Trader The Andersons Names Bill Krueger as CEO

Grain silos are pictured at The Andersons Inc. grain trans-loading facility in Toledo, Ohio, U.S., on Monday, June 12, 2017. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Andersons Inc. tapped Bill Krueger as chief executive officer, succeeding Pat Bowe beginning in October and taking the reins of the crop trader as it faces weaker global agricultural markets.

Krueger, currently chief operating officer, joined the company in 2019 as part of The Andersons’ acquisition of grain trader Lansing Trade Group LLC. Bowe, who has led the Ohio-based company since 2015, will remain chairman, The Andersons said in a Monday statement.

“Bill has been integral to our strategic growth during his tenure with The Andersons, helping to position the business to take advantage of new opportunities across the agriculture supply chain,” Bowe said in the statement.

Bumper global harvests have squeezed profits for agricultural commodities traders. The Andersons earlier this month reported a 30% drop in revenue for the second quarter. Others including Cargill Inc. and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. have also recently reported weaker results.

