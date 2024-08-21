Harris Planning Bold Action on Climate Change, Advisor Says

US Vice President Kamala Harris during an event in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, US, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. Biden is returning to the campaign trail navigating a strange, bittersweet dynamic: how to transition from incumbent presidential nominee to hype man for Vice President Kamala Harris.

(Bloomberg) -- US Vice President Kamala Harris is committed to “bold action” on climate change, an advisor to the presidential candidate said at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday.

Harris plans to prioritize the build out of a clean energy economy, reducing emissions, protecting public health, ensuring energy security, as well as “holding polluters accountable,” Ike Irby, a senior advisor to Harris said at a meeting of the Democratic National Convention’s Environmental & Climate Crisis Council.

Harris, during her short-lived 2019 presidential campaign, pitched a $10 trillion climate plan that sought 100% carbon-neutral electricity by 2030, as well as a price on carbon emissions and a halt to new fossil-fuel leases on public lands. But she has yet to provide many details so far on her climate and energy plans this time around.

Irby said Harris and her vice presidential pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, were “fully committed to building upon” the progress made during the Biden administration, including an emphasis on expanding protections on public lands and environmental justice.

