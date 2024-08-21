Texans’ Bid to Stay Cool in Heat Lifts Power Use to New High

(Bloomberg) -- Texans set an unofficial record in electricity use Tuesday as soaring temperatures spurred homeowners, schools and businesses to crank up air conditioners.

Power demand on the state grid rose to 85,559 megawatts at 6 p.m. local time, topping the August 2023 record of 85,508 megawatts, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. The amount becomes official after more accurate meters are calculated, the grid operator said.

Northern and central sections of the Lone Star State contended with hazardous conditions as the heat index — a metric that takes into account the impact of humidity on the human body — surged, according to the National Weather Service.

Thus far, the summer of 2024 hasn’t been as intense from a heat perspective as 2023, when power demand shattered all-time highs on 21 occasions. The riskiest hours for the grid come around sundown, when solar supplies plunge. Batteries have been a saving grace, kicking on during early evening to supplement power supplies from traditional sources such as natural gas-fired plants.

