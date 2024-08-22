India Small-Cap Shares Near Record With Fed Outlook in Focus

(Bloomberg) -- Before the trading day starts we bring you a digest of the key news and events that are likely to move markets. Today we look at:

Good morning, this is Chiranjivi Chakraborty, an equities reporter in Mumbai. Indian stocks look set to gain for a sixth straight day with Asian equities higher on further signs the Fed will cut interest rates. Small-cap stocks would be worth watching for any dips after a strong rally in the previous session.

Small- and mid-caps near record, Fed outlook key

Momentum is favoring the bulls in the small- and mid-cap segment, with both benchmarks just shy of their record highs. The relative strength index — a key indicator of market momentum — remains just above 60 for NSE’s small-cap and mid-cap indexes, indicating room for further gains before this space gets overheated. That said, global factors will be critical, as investors closely watch Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday.

Agrochemical stocks sit out bull market surge

Chemical stocks are among the few losers in India, with agrochemical makers facing challenges from falling crop prices and increased dumping from China. Jefferies notes that prices of major crops like wheat, corn and soybean have fallen about 20% in the past three months, driven by expectations of a bumper harvest and subdued demand in key markets. UPL is one of the worst performers, giving away more than 3% this year versus benchmark Nifty’s 14% gain.

Private credit surge boosts small firms

Smaller companies in India are enjoying a drop in their funding costs, thanks to more financing from private credit firms. The gap between the yields on rupee bonds of A rated companies and those of top-rated AAA firms has shrunk to the smallest in more than four years. This is good news for the economy since these businesses play a key role in driving growth and creating jobs.

Shares of new-age consumer tech firms are back in the spotlight, buoyed by the positive sentiment following Ola Electric’s big-bang listing. A custom index of 10 companies, including Zomato and other leading Indian start-ups, has gained about $20 billion in market value since the start of the year. Ola has reached a $7 billion valuation in just eight sessions, or half the market cap of two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Co., which has been listed for over two decades.

