Europe’s Harvests From Grapes to Apples Hit by Chaotic Weather

(Bloomberg) -- Cornelius Dönnhoff’s vineyard in Germany’s Nahe region — renowned among riesling aficionados — is normally bursting with grapes this time of year. But his vines are almost completely bare after April frosts destroyed early growth, and he’s unsure how the little fruit he has will turn out.

It’s a similar picture across some of Europe’s biggest fruit and vegetable producers. This year’s unusually wet spring and chaotic summer conditions have left farmers from Poland to the UK bracing for the impact on the flavor and size of their harvests, while the south battles yet another severe drought.

The European Union’s apple yield is poised to shrink by a tenth, a shortage of strawberries is pushing prices higher in some regions and Italy is struggling to harvest enough olives to make oil. The events serve as a reminder of the increasing challenge posed by climate change-driven weather extremes, with ramifications potentially lasting for years to come.

“We do not yet know what the weather, for example heavy rainfalls, did to the roots of fruit trees,” said Lambert van Horen, senior analyst at Rabobank. “This could affect the harvests next year.”

Polish Apples

The continent’s biggest apple producer may see total output shrink 30% from last year, according to Poland’s Fruit Union association. A mild start to the year caused trees to sprout earlier than usual, but they were hit by severe frosts in April, killing many of their fruit buds.

The European Commission has proposed mobilizing €62 million from the bloc’s agricultural reserve in a bid to help Poland, as well as the Czech Republic and Austria, who also suffered from adverse conditions. It cited concerns over the “economic viability” of impacted farms.

German Strawberries and Wine

Similar cold and wet spells hit Germany, compounding other challenges such as shrinking farmland. The 2024 strawberry harvest is expected to have shaved about a quarter off last year’s level, with prices for consumers about 4% higher in the first six months, according to the Agricultural Market Information Company. Its famous white asparagus also took a hit.

Some vineyards and fruit farmers lost their entire harvests, leaving them without stock to sell to retailers. Though not initially included in the European Commission’s aid package, they are now being considered.

“The vines can’t cope with a frost like that. On some slopes we have a loss of 100%,” said Dönnhoff from the Nahe region.

France, too, will see lower wine production volumes in some regions thanks to the frost, according to the forecasting department of its Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

Italian Olive Oil and Wheat

It’s not just frost causing problems.

Puglia, at the heel of Italy’s boot, has been battling drought amid scorching temperatures of up to 43C. It’s so hot that fruit and vegetables have been burnt. Production of olive oil — the region’s flagship product — is expected to plunge by over 50% as a result.

The production of wheat for making bread and pasta has also more than halved due to the prolonged dryness. With above-average temperatures expected to persist in the coming weeks, things might go from bad to worse for farmers in Italy’s most prominent agricultural areas.

Spain, too, has suffered from drought in recent years, with local reports signaling that its mango production will plunge this year.

British Tomatoes and Cucumbers

In the UK, it’s the lack of sun that has troubled farmers of fruits like strawberries, tomatoes and cucumbers. Despite seeing its hottest May on record, the UK saw a particularly wet start to the summer, with rainfall more than double the long-term average in the agriculture-heavy southeast, according to the Environment Agency.

“The biggest impact will be on those outdoor crops that rely on sunshine to develop flavor and color such as apples or grapes. Sugar levels may also be lower as a result,” said Kelly Shields, Technical Director of the Fresh Produce Consortium, an industry watchdog and supporter.

The low levels of sunlight also resulted in some summer staples being harvested later than usual. In the case of strawberries, the upside has been that they’ve turned out larger and more flavorful due to the slower growing period, according to Joe de Ruse, Genetics Director of the Summer Berry Company.

