New ICE Platform to Trace Cocoa, Coffee Deforestation From Space

(Bloomberg) -- Intercontinental Exchange Inc. unveiled a new partnership in its race to launch a platform verifying deforestation-free cocoa and coffee before European Union rules take effect at the end of the year.

The exchange’s Commodity Traceability Service will use Space Intelligence’s satellite mapping capabilities to assess whether cocoa- and coffee-growing areas have been deforested after 2020, according to a statement Tuesday. The platform, slated to launch later this year, aims to provide a solution to European Union traceability requirements that have roiled the cocoa and coffee industries.

“Up until now, there have been optional sustainability offerings that firms could choose to adhere to, but now we’ve moved into a regulated compliance space, and that’s a really significant change,” said Clive de Ruig, the president of ICE Benchmark Administration, a subsidiary of the exchange with a majority independent board. “That’s very much a strength of ICE, providing infrastructure to support markets.”

Beginning December 30, several commodities marketed in the bloc will need to be traceable and produced on land that wasn’t deforested after 2020. Cocoa and coffee have drawn particular attention because Europe is the biggest market for those goods, according to ICE. But the two commodities are just “the starting point” for the platform, which may expand to other goods affected by EU deforestation regulations, de Ruig said.

The Commodity Traceability Service entered a pilot phase this summer, using a methodology developed by agricultural technology company Meridia Land BV that allows businesses to check for EU compliance by uploading the coordinates of a farm plot. More than 50 firms have requested to join the ongoing trial of the platform, and 18 have already signed trial agreements, de Ruig said.

ICE was also among the investors in Space Intelligence’s Series A funding round announced last week.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.