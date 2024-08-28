J.D. Power Cuts EV Sales Forecast in US

An electric vehicle (EV) at an Electrify America charging station in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. Election swing states and rural tribal communities are among dozens of recipients of $521 million in grants to build more charging stations for electric vehicles, the Biden administration announced Tuesday.

(Bloomberg) -- As mainstream car buyers continue to shun electric vehicles, automotive researcher J.D. Power said Wednesday that battery-powered models will account for just 9% of sales in the US this year, down from its previous forecast of 12.4%.

The revised projection comes a week after Ford Motor Co. retrenched its EV strategy, canceling an electric sport-utility vehicle and delaying a new plug-in pickup truck by almost two years. Other automakers, such as Volkswagen AG, have also pushed back production of EVs in response to slowing demand.

“One major driver of the slower-than-expected EV growth rate in the first half of this year has been increased competition in the market for gasoline-powered vehicle alternatives” such as gas-electric hybrids, J.D. Power said in a statement. “The other headwind on EV sales has been ongoing consumer concerns with public charging infrastructure.”

These factors have led to EV sales growing “in a less predictable, more volatile fashion,” J.D. Power said.

J.D. Power data shows that EV sales were 7.6% of US vehicle sales last year. The researchers said it sees EVs accounting for 36% of US sales by 2030, well below the target of 50% set by President Joe Biden.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance projects that EVs will account for 10% of US vehicle sales this year.

